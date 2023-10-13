Give Now
San Diego Navy cruiser captain fired for 'loss of confidence'

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT
The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) transits San Diego Bay with the San Diego-Coronado Bridge in the background on Nov. 18, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Woody S. Paschall)
Petty Officer 1st Class Woody S. Paschall
/
U.S. Navy
The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) transits San Diego Bay, Nov.18, 2019.

The commanding officer of the San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser Lake Erie was relieved of command due to a "loss of confidence in her ability to command," the Navy said in a statement Friday.

Capt. Danielle DeFant was fired as skipper Thursday while the ship was in-port in San Diego, said Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, a spokesperson for Naval Surface Force Pacific.

DeFant, who took command of the ship in July 2022, was relieved by Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 9.

DeFant enlisted in 1992 and received her commission in 1999, according to her Navy biography.

"Loss of confidence" is boilerplate jargon used by the Navy when ship commanders are relieved and can mean anything. When asked, Abrahamson declined to go into further detail on the circumstances around DeFant's firing.

"The decision to relieve a commanding officer is made with the utmost of care after a thorough review by higher command leadership," Abrahamson said.

Capt. Brandon Burkett assumed command of the ship pending the arrival of a permanent replacement, the Navy said.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
