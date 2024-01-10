San Diego military units begin commander shuffle after Senate hold lifts

Last month Vice Adm. Brendan McLane took command of Naval Surface Force in Coronado, a position he should have assumed in August but for the political protest of a single U.S. Senator.

He is one of hundreds of senior military officials who were caught in a command rotation backlog, that is now beginning to move into their nominated jobs after a months-long hold was lifted in the Senate last month.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, single-handedly halted senior officer promotions and appointments last February in protest against the Pentagon's policy on abortion healthcare for troops.

Military hospitals don't perform the procedure and, because many service members are based in states that have outlawed or curtailed them, the Defense department said in February it would reimburse travel expenses for troops and their families seeking "non-covered reproductive health care" — including abortion.

While most military jobs are managed by the services, certain senior roles require nomination and approval by the Senate — something normally done in batches via a Senate practice called "unanimous consent" which requires each Senator's approval.

Tuberville lifted his hold on the nominees in December after months of push-back from the Pentagon and elected leaders from both parties.

Among the top jobs held up were the Commandant of the Marine Corps and the Chief of Naval Operations — the top leaders of each branch.

In San Diego, several senior command and staff jobs were delayed and have had acting commanders for months.

The most senior San Diego-area commands — those held by 3-star admirals or generals — are the Navy commanders of Naval Air Forces and Naval Surface Force, both in Coronado, and Camp Pendleton's I Marine Expeditionary Force.

McLane assumed command just before Christmas. On a conference call with reporters Friday, KPBS asked McLane how the delay impacted fleet operations, a question he called "politically charged."

"It's a good question but it's also a politically charged question," McLane said. "What I'm going to say is getting to be (the Surface Force commander) is the thrill and dream of a lifetime ... now that I've taken command I'm very excited about it and (am) kind of hitting the deck plates running."

McLane's tenure comes as U.S. Navy ships have been subject to drone attacks in the Red Sea launched from Houthi forces in Yemen. U.S. and allied warships have so far been able to shoot down most of the missiles and drones launched.

McLane said surface warfare officers in Coronado are already learning how to better combat the drones.

"We're watching (them) very closely," McLane said. "We have our warfare tactics instructors involved and analyzing the data that we're getting."

At Camp Pendleton, IMEF expects its new commanding general, Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, to take command next month.

The situation at Naval Air Forces is not as straightforward.

Then-Rear Adm. George Wikoff took acting command in September as he was waiting for his confirmation and promotion to vice admiral. On Friday, he left to assume his appointed job as commander of Naval Forces Central Command and another acting commander — Rear Adm. Brad Dunham — took charge.

A spokesperson for Naval Air Forces told KPBS as of this week there's no scheduled date for when its Senate-confirmed commander — Rear Adm. Daniel Cheever — will arrive.