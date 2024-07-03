Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Newly repaired, USS Boxer makes another go at sea

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published July 3, 2024 at 5:10 PM PDT
The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits San Diego Bay moving left to right in the photo with Naval Air Station North Island and the San Diego-Coronado Bridge visible in the background.
Andrew Dyer
/
KPBS News
The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer on its way out of San Diego Bay on July 3, 2024.

The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer is once again at sea after being forced to abandon its western Pacific deployment after just 10 days in April due to a damaged rudder.

The rudder problem emerged after years of costly delays that left the 840-foot ship stuck pier-side at Naval Base San Diego for years.

The 30-year-old ship last deployed in 2019.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Lt. Grace Kording, a spokesperson for Naval Surface Force in San Diego, said the ship is testing the repairs to its rudder. She did not say when the Boxer will resume its stalled deployment.

"Readiness remains a priority for the Navy and we will work diligently to test these repairs to get Boxer back to sea," Kording said in a statement.

The absence of Boxer and its sister ship USS Bonhomme Richard were felt in the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Boxer began a $250 million overhaul in 2020 that would allow it to operate with the latest Marine Corps fighter, the F-35B. In July 2020, while it was in a San Diego dry dock, its sister ship, the USS Bonhomme Richard, was destroyed by fire.

It had just completed its own $250 million overhaul when it was destroyed.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Navy investigations released this year revealed that while the Boxer was being overhauled poorly supervised contractors used bad replacement parts that subsequently failed when the ship went to sea for trials in 2022.

Then the replacement parts also failed.

Photo of the aft and port side sections of the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer taken from the pier at Naval Base San Diego on Aug. 2, 2023.
Military
RELATED: Cost cutting, crew complacency to blame for USS Boxer's engine problems, Navy says
Andrew Dyer

In 2023, personnel issues and further maintenance requirements again delayed the ship from leaving San Diego. Navy investigators found sailors rotated one of the ship's propeller shafts without any lubricating oil.

The Navy did not indicate when the ship will resume its deployment, but the service plans to sideline the ship again next year.

Military news site Breaking Defense reported in May the service was soliciting contractors for an 18-month maintenance availability on Boxer from April 2025 to October 2026.

Tags

Military Military Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News