Senior enlisted Marine at San Diego boot camp in brig, faces unknown charges

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:38 PM PDT
A senior enlisted Marine at the San Diego Recruit Depot is in the brig and facing charges. KPBS military reporter Andrew Dyer has the latest.

One of the highest-ranking enlisted Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego was arrested last week and confined to a military brig, the Marines said Tuesday.

Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Trevino was arrested by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents Sept. 11, the Marines said.

The Marines and NCIS declined to say what charges Trevino is facing.

"An NCIS investigation is still ongoing, and charges have not been preferred at this time," Steve Posy, a base spokesperson, told KPBS in a statement. "We will remain transparent on these issues but mindful of not to interfere with administrative or legal processes."

Trevino was serving as the battalion sergeant major at the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. Posy said he was removed from his position the day after his arrest for "loss of trust and confidence."

Loss of trust and confidence is how the military justifies removing leaders for various reasons, including misconduct.

Posy said Trevino is being held in pretrial confinement. In the military court system, it's up to a convening authority — often the unit commander — whether a person is held behind bars or released. Trevino won't be charged until a preliminary hearing can be convened.

MCRD San Diego is one of two basic training depots in the Marines. Generally all enlisted recruits from west of the Mississippi River will go to boot camp in San Diego. Recruits from the eastern part of the country generally train at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
