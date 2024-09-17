Senior enlisted Marine at San Diego boot camp in brig, faces unknown charges

One of the highest-ranking enlisted Marines at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego was arrested last week and confined to a military brig, the Marines said Tuesday.

Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Trevino was arrested by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents Sept. 11, the Marines said.

The Marines and NCIS declined to say what charges Trevino is facing.

"An NCIS investigation is still ongoing, and charges have not been preferred at this time," Steve Posy, a base spokesperson, told KPBS in a statement. "We will remain transparent on these issues but mindful of not to interfere with administrative or legal processes."

Trevino was serving as the battalion sergeant major at the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. Posy said he was removed from his position the day after his arrest for "loss of trust and confidence."

Loss of trust and confidence is how the military justifies removing leaders for various reasons, including misconduct.

Posy said Trevino is being held in pretrial confinement. In the military court system, it's up to a convening authority — often the unit commander — whether a person is held behind bars or released. Trevino won't be charged until a preliminary hearing can be convened.

MCRD San Diego is one of two basic training depots in the Marines. Generally all enlisted recruits from west of the Mississippi River will go to boot camp in San Diego. Recruits from the eastern part of the country generally train at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina