What you need to know about the 2024 Miramar Air Show

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar opens to the public this weekend for the annual Miramar Air Show.

Officials expect hundreds of thousands will visit the base over the weekend.

Col. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of the air station, recommends visitors plan ahead.

"This is a huge event," Herrmann said Thursday during show rehearsals. "We're going to expect about 100,000 people per day. They are going to see some things that will hopefully knock their socks off."

Mike Damron / KPBS Box seat and grandstands sit empty ahead of the 2024 Miramar Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Sept. 27, 2024.

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team will perform each day of the show. Other vintage and modern military aircraft are scheduled as are civilian stunt flyers.

Herrmann said for him the Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration is the highlight of the show.

"You will see every complement of aircraft that (Marines) fly," he said. "You'll see the Hornet, you'll see the F-35, you'll see our Cobras and Hueys, you'll see our Ospreys and 53s ... you will get to see just what would happen if we were to go to war and just the amount of power that is involved in that."

The base opens to the public each day at 8 a.m. The show ends with Blue Angel performances around 3 p.m.

Planning for the air show is a year-long endeavor, Herrmann said, and planning for 2025 begins Monday.

All the work is worthwhile, he said, because it strengthens the Marines' connection to the community.

"I think this is just a great opportunity to to meet and mingle with the men and women in uniform, and hear their stories," Herrmann said. "I think that's the really the biggest thing — I want the community to come and get to know the people that live and work here."

There's a clear bag policy and a number of prohibited items, such as coolers and outside alcohol. The Marines also recommend hearing protection — fighter jets are quite loud.

More information is on the air show's website miramarairshow.com.

