Japan readies fighter capability onboard carrier Kaga off San Diego coast

Mike Damron / KPBS A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B aboard the JS Kaga. Nov. 6, 2024.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force carrier JS Kaga completed sea trials with F-35B test fighters this week, an important milestone in the sea service's build-up in response to perceived threats from China.

F-35Bs from a United States Marine experimental squadron spent the last few weeks conducting air operations from the Kaga.

Kaga is classified as a destroyer but is better compared to its U.S. Navy counterparts — Essex class Amphibious Assault Ships. The carriers operate with helicopters and the F-35B — a jet that only needs a small length of runway to take off and can land vertically.

Mike Damron / KPBS Two American Naval officers observe flight operations from the bridge of the JS Kaga off the coast of San Diego, Calif. Nov. 6, 2024.

Leaders from the U.S. and Japanese Navy were onboard Kaga Wednesday.

"We have a shared interest for a safe, secure, free and open Indo-Pacific," said Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Japan's expanding naval capability has drawn criticism from China, which has accused Japan of inflating the threat from China as an excuse to rearm more than 75 years after its disarmament following World War II.

Mike Damron / KPBS A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B aboard the JS Kaga off the coast of San Diego, Calif. Nov. 6, 2024.

China, which operates two aircraft carriers of its own, has for years engaged in its own military build-up, establishing bases in the South China Sea and claiming international waters as its own.

Japan's constitution prohibits the country from operating "attack" aircraft carriers and its militaries are called "self-defense forces." But the country's constitution was reinterpreted in 2014 to allow the country to defend allies under attack.

Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro is the commander of Japan's Fleet Escort Force. He said the F-35B better enables the Maritime Self Defense Force to work with its allies — especially the U.S. — in defense of its national interests.

Mike Damron / KPBS Sailors of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force aboard the carrier JS Kaga off the coast of San Diego, Calif. Nov. 6, 2024.

"(It's) for the security of democracies ... which will result in deterrence," Yoshihiro said through a translator.

About 350 Japanese sailors serve aboard the Kaga, one Self Defense Force officer told KPBS. For the sea trials U.S. sailors from the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS Essex helped their Japanese counterparts learn the ropes of F-35B flight operations.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Maritza Valdez works as a flight deck firefighter. She said life at sea on a Japanese ship is somewhat familiar but comes with some stark cultural differences.

Mike Damron / KPBS Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet and Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, the commander of Japan's Fleet Escort Force, stand at podiums. Nov. 6, 2024.

"The type of food they have here is so much different from the Essex or any (U.S. Navy) ship," Valdez said. "The berthing as well — they have a hot tub here."

Japan is set to begin receiving its own F-35Bs next year.

The Kaga will make a port call in San Diego before heading back to Japan.

Mike Damron / KPBS Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet and Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, commander of Japan's Fleet Escort Force, shake hands. Nov. 6, 2024.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Japanese sailor observes a F-35B prepare for launch on Nov. 6, 2024 off the coast of San Diego, Calif.

Mike Damron / KPBS A plane captain communicates with the pilot of a F-35B before launch on Nov. 6, 2024 off the coast of San Diego, Calif.

Mike Damron / KPBS A U.S. Navy flight officer watches flight operations on Nov. 6, 2024 off the coast of San Diego, Calif.

Mike Damron / KPBS Emergency fire and rescue crew get into place before the F-35B launch on Nov. 6, 2024 off the coast of San Diego, Calif.

Mike Damron / KPBS A F-35B prepares for launch off the deck of the JS Kaga on Nov. 6, 2024.

Mike Damron / KPBS A view of the JS Kaga out of the back of a helicopter on Nov. 6, 2024.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Japanese officer for the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force prepares for the flight to JS Kaga on Nov. 6, 2024.