President Trump responds to the crash on social media ahead of 11 a.m. ET briefing

President Donald Trump turned to Truth Social this morning to address the deadly plane crash.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls."

Trump also thanked first responders, while adding that he would continue monitoring the situation for further details.

The White House said he will deliver remarks on the crash at 11 a.m. ET.

Last night, the president expressed concerns about the nature of the crash on social media.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time," Trump wrote.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

