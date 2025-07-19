Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Police are investigating a man's death after he was pulled into MRI machine

By Chandelis Duster
Published July 19, 2025 at 3:09 PM PDT
An MRI machine is seen in Pittsburgh. Police in New York's Nassau County are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was injured after he was pulled into an MRI machine this week.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
An MRI machine is seen in Pittsburgh. Police in New York's Nassau County are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was injured after he was pulled into an MRI machine this week.

Police are investigating a man's death after he was pulled into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine earlier this week.

The 61-year-old man was wearing a "large metallic chain" when he entered an MRI room on Wednesday at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, N.Y., while a scan was in progress, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The chain caused the man to be "drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode" and he died from his injuries the next day, police also said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

NPR reached out to Nassau Open MRI in Westbury for comment on Saturday but has not received a response.

An MRI scan can create a "strong, static magnetic field" that creates physical hazards, says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates MRI safety. This can attract and "pull on" magnetic items such as cell phones, keys and oxygen tanks that can injure patients and medical professionals if they become projectiles, the agency says.

"Careful screening of people and objects entering the MR environment is critical to ensure nothing enters the magnet area that may become a projectile," according to the FDA.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags

National NPR Top Stories

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News