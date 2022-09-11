Give Now
Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down

By Ayesha Rascoe Elissa Nadworny
Published September 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM PDT

Ukraine has retaken a number of villages in the country's east. These gains come as the operator of the Russian-held nuclear power plant said it will power down the last working reactor there.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
More News