Power goes out in Gaza, as Israel tightens siege and bombs the Palestinian territory

Updated October 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM ET

TEL AVIV and SDEROT, Israel — Israel carried out heavy bombardments across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday for the fifth day as more than 2 million Palestinians lost electricity after Israel put the territory under full siege, following an infiltration by Hamas militants into Israel in one of the deadliest attacks ever on the country.

Witnesses have described widespread destruction of entire neighborhoods in Gaza City from Israeli strikes overnight, as residents shared videos online showing children pulled wounded or dead from under the rubble.

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images A girl cries as people leave their houses due to Israeli airstrikes for a fifth day, in Gaza City on Wednesday.

It all comes as Israel and Gaza experience one of the most dramatic escalations in violence in recent memory, with concerns the chaos could spread to the occupied West Bank and different countries in the Middle East.

This round of bloodshed began with a surprise attack by Palestinian fighters from Gaza into Israel during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. On Saturday, militants infiltrated Israel's border using paragliders, motorbikes and boats, and fired thousands of rockets toward the country from Gaza.

Israeli officials say more than 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the assault. The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the weekend has now surpassed 1,000, according to officials in Gaza, with more than half those killed women and children.

Even as Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza mourned their dead in funerals, Hamas militants in Gaza continued to fire rockets toward Israel, as Israeli forces continued to bomb the Gaza Strip. Israel's Iron Dome defense system blocks most rocket attacks, but air raid sirens have been heard as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as some rockets have broken through.

Gaza under full siege

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said earlier Wednesday that the territory would be plunged into "complete darkness" within the day. Hours later, Gaza's main power plant shut down. Israel has put Gaza under complete siege, barring the entry of fuel, food, water, medicine and more into the territory.

The Biden administration said there are talks to create a safe corridor for civilians, echoing a call from the U.N. World Food Programme to create emergency humanitarian corridors. The Palestinian Health Ministry is also calling for the same to allow medication and medial teams in, as well as those with complex wounds out of Gaza to seek emergency treatment elsewhere.

All of the Gaza Strip's borders are closed, leaving Palestinian civilians with nowhere to escape or seek safety. Around one-tenth of Gaza's population of about 2.3 million people are internally displaced. Many have sought shelter in U.N.-run schools.

Bashar Taleb/IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Palestinian families search for safer areas after overnight Israeli shelling in Gaza City, Wednesday.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after the Hamas militant group took control of the territory in 2007. Egypt was sending in some aid through its Gaza border, but has stopped these deliveries since Tuesday due to Israel's airstrikes of the Gaza side of the border crossing.

Israel buries their dead

Israelis held funerals for those killed in Saturday's attack, when militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israel, attacking communities along the southern border.

Militants overran a police station and military positions. They gunned down revelers at a dance music festival near Israel's border with Gaza, killing more than 200 people. They raided gated communities and shot families dead, and took at least 100 hostages to the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas is expected to try to use the hostages in bargaining to free some of the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, but the group insists it will not negotiate while Gaza is under attack.

Hamas' military wing, Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, threatened to execute a civilian hostage every time civilians in Gaza die in their homes from Israeli airstrikes that come without warning. No such publicly known execution has yet been carried out.

Amir Levy / Getty Images Family and friends of May Naim, 24, who was murdered by Palestinians militants at the "Supernova" festival, near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, react during her funeral on Wednesday in Gan Haim, Israel.

Israel has called up more than 300,000 reservists to the border with Gaza in preparation for what appears to be planning for a ground invasion. Volunteers are rallying to support the troops, offering prayers, food and any other basics to the reservists.

The streets of Tel Aviv, usually bustling with stores, bars and tourists, are largely empty of traffic and pedestrians. Schools are closed across the country as the nation prepares for what Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu said will be "difficult days ahead." He said Israel is fighting to ensure its existence.

In the southern towns and cities of Israel near Gaza's border, many residents have been evacuated but some have chosen to stay behind.

Gaza health and electricity crisis

In addition to the more than 1,000 Palestinians killed, over 5,000 people have been wounded by Israeli bombs since Saturday, officials in Gaza said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday it is rationing services due to the electricity crisis.

Doctors Without Borders' head of mission in the Palestinian territories, Léo Cans, said in a statement hospitals are overwhelmed in Gaza. He said among the complex cases doctors were trying to treat was that of a 13-year-old boy whose body was almost completely burned after a fire broke out from a bomb that fell next his house.

"The declaration of war must not, under any circumstances, lead to collective punishment of the population of Gaza," Cans said, adding that not even ambulances are hospitals have been spared damage from the airstrikes.

The International Committee of the Red Cross' spokesperson in Gaza, Hisham Mhanna, explained that water and sewage treatment plants also need electricity to function. "And we fear that hospitals may turn into graveyards if they are not fed with electricity," he told NPR, adding there are also patients struggling to receive treatment for other ailments and needs.

"We're talking about sick children, chronic diseases patients, elderly people, pregnant women who have may have no access to any medical supply or aid or service in the next few hours or days," Mhanna said.

U.S. affirms its support for Israel

The first shipment of U.S. weapons since the weekend's attack recently arrived in Israel, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Israel to deliver a message of solidarity and support.

Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. international aid since World War II, receiving a total $158 billion to date, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The U.S. has also sent a naval vessel to the eastern Mediterranean Sea, saying its purpose is to deter any armed groups or countries seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war. Aboard are eight squadrons of attack and support aircraft, a guided missile cruiser and guided missile destroyers.

In an address from Washington, President Biden called Hamas' attack on Israel "pure unadulterated evil" and promised to "make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of itself." Biden said 14 Americans had been killed in Israel and more than 20 are missing.

In an interview on NPR's All Things Considered, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there are some Americans among those held hostage by Hamas but called it "a very small number of Americans that we know of."

The relatives of U.S.-Israeli citizens who've gone missing and may be held hostage told reporters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday that so far no one from the U.S. or Israeli governments had yet reached out to them with any information about their relatives.

The father of a missing Israeli soldier, who also holds U.S. citizenship, asked in the news conference if any U.S. Embassy officials were in the room. No one responded.

Aya Batrawy reported from Tel Aviv, Daniel Estrin from Sderot. Larry Kaplow and Kevin Drew contributed to this report.

