King Charles is being treated for cancer

LONDON — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced in a statement.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace's statement said Monday.

It did not specify what type of cancer but said the king began treatments Monday.

Doctors advised the 75-year-old monarch to postpone public-facing duties, the statement said, but he will continue state business and paperwork.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

