San Diego Voters Still Have a Chance to Register For March 3 Election

San Diego County Registrar Michael Vu reminded voters Wednesday that even though the deadline to register to vote for the March 3 election has come and gone, it's not too late to sign up for a provisional ballot.

Tuesday was the last day to register, but prospective voters can still head to the Registrar of Voters Office at 5600 Overland Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to fill out paperwork for a provisional ballot. The office will also be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

The Conditional Voter Registration law allows voters a chance to register and cast a ballot after the registration deadline, albeit with a little more paperwork.

On Feb. 29, the registrar will also open four satellite locations so voters can register on the spot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Election Day when the hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those locations will be announced on Feb. 25.

RELATED: Election 2020: How To Use The KPBS Voter Guide

Additionally, non-registered potential voters can register at any polling place, but Vu said the registrar is more capable of processing the registration and can help prevent long wait times and lines.

Provisional ballots are typically counted after Election Day once election officials verify voter registration and confirm it is the only ballot cast by the individual in the election. During the last election, conditional voting was only allowed at the registrar's office, creating hours-long lines.

"A presidential election comes with a big voter turnout and the potential for longer lines," Vu said. "Not registered? No problem. But don't wait until Election Day when you can avoid the lines today."

For voters who need language assistance, election materials are also available in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

To learn more about voting in the March 3 presidential primary, call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.