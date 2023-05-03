Amy Reichert declares candidacy for SD County Supervisor seat

Amy Reichert, who challenged embattled San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher last year in the District 4 race, will run for the seat again if a special election is held later this year as expected, she announced Wednesday.

"I am committed to rebuilding the trust in our elected officials and strengthening our communities," Reichert said in a news release. "It is time to give them the leadership they deserve."

Reichert said that as a longtime community resident who belongs to multiple organizations, she has "observed the breakdown of trust in political leaders, community ties and declining conditions, including rising crime, higher taxes, inflation, homelessness and infrastructure deterioration."

Reichert, who grew up in San Diego, is a state-licensed investigator. She has a degree in political science from San Diego State University.

She is a co-founder of ReOpen San Diego and was a vocal critic of some COVID-19 county mandates. She ran against Fletcher in the November election which Fletcher won, 64% to 35%.

Fletcher, who is in an out-of-state treatment facility, is planning to officially step down from his seat on May 15. He announced his resignation March 29 after admitting to an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee who is suing him for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

He has denied the allegations.

On March 26, Fletcher announced that he would seek help for alcohol abuse and trauma.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday to advance a resolution calling a special election to fill the seat after Fletcher resigns. Supervisors will formally consider the resolution at their May 23 meeting.

So far, Reichert, Janessa Goldbeck and Monica Montgomery Steppe have formally declared their candidacy for the District 4 seat.

Goldbeck is the nonprofit CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, and previously served as a combat engineer officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a uniformed victim advocate.

Montgomery Steppe is a San Diego city councilwoman representing District 4 who was first elected in 2018. Both Goldbeck and Montgomery Steppe are San Diego natives.

If no candidate receives a majority in the Aug. 15 primary election, a special general election would be held Nov. 7, according to county officials. Costs for the election could range from $3 million to $5.2 million.

