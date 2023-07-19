24-year resident chosen to fill Poway City Council seat

A civic association member will be sworn in next month to fill the District 2 seat on the Poway City Council.

Anita Edmondson of the nonprofit Green Valley Civic Association and the Poway Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to be sworn in Aug. 1. She will fill the seat previously held by Barry Leonard.

The City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to appoint Edmondson, who along with seven other residents applied for the temporary position.

A councilman for eight years, Leonard announced in early May that he was resigning for personal reasons, with about 18 months left in his term. His last meeting was May 16.

Last month, the council voted 3-1 in favor of appointing a temporary replacement, rather than holding a special election.

Edmonson will serve through November 2024, according to the Poway News Chieftain.

According to the city of Poway, whoever wins next year's council election will take office in December 2024, after results are certified.

"Congratulations, or perhaps condolences," Mayor Steve Vaus said jokingly after the council voted for Edmondson.

Each candidate made a brief presentation before the council.

"I think I'm uniquely qualified to step into this seat and hit the ground running," Edmondson said, according to the Chieftain. "I'm looking forward to continuing my service to the residents in my community."

The other applicants were Peter Babich, Carl Browning, Matthew Ficco, Marc Hennen, Robert Polston, Vanessa Owen Springett and Richard Zampell.

According to the Chieftain, Edmondson agreed not to run for office next year, and will step down from the Green Valley Civic Association board to avoid any conflict of interest.

In other actions from Tuesday's meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance that will give the county Sheriff's Department the ability to abate homeless encampments with 48 hours' notice. The ordinance was first presented at the council's June 6 meeting.

