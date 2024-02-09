Give Now
Politics

Rain got your ballot? Here's what to do if your ballot gets damaged

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:16 PM PST
Vote-by-mail ballots damaged from the rain are seen in this photo taken Feb. 8, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Katie Hyson
/
KPBS
Vote-by-mail ballots damaged from the rain are seen in this photo taken Feb. 8, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

Registered voters in San Diego County have started to receive their vote-by-mail ballots for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election.

Some voters found that their ballots had arrived, but were completely soaked from the recent torrential rainfall in San Diego County. They were seemingly unusable.

If your ballot has been damaged or lost or maybe you made a mistake while filling it out, you can get a new one from the Registrar of Voters.

On the Registrar’s website, fill out this application to receive a replacement vote-by-mail ballot. The application will generate a form filled in with your voter information. Then, print out the application and sign it. You also can print and then fill out the form by hand. Either way, you’ll have to return the signed form via email, fax or mail.

You can also visit a vote center (find the one closest to you here).

“If a voter has a damaged vote by mail ballot, they can simply visit any vote center, check in, sign the roster and vote regularly,” said a representative from the Registrar of Voters via email.

The barcode associated with the damaged ballot will be automatically suspended in either case.

More News