MTS Board of Directors approves $243.3 million in capital improvement budget

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved a $243.3 million capital improvement program budget for Fiscal Year 2025, the largest in the agency's history.

"Prioritizing this capital investment in our transit agency will help increase ridership and keep San Diego's transit system in good working condition with modern amenities and well-maintained vehicles," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Chair and San Diego City Councilman. "This is the largest capital improvement program in agency history, and it speaks to our growth and the commitment our region has for transit."

According to the agency, 78% of that budget will help maintain bus and rail systems, followed by facility and construction, rail infrastructure improvements, and other major initiatives.

In total, 64 projects will be funded by the Capital Improvement Project, including: