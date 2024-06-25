Supervisors to make final deliberations on $8.53 billion county budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will deliberate on the proposed $8.53 billion Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget, an increase of $364.5 million or 4.5% from last year.

The budget the supervisors will consider Tuesday adds $46.9 million or an increase of 0.6% to the initial May proposal.

The revised budget also includes another 12 positions. The 0.1% increase brings the total of county employees to 20,471.25 staff years, an increase of 84 staff years. The new budget will go into effect on July 1.

According to a county statement, the revised spending plan includes funding to address county priorities such as behavioral health, homelessness, affordable housing, justice reform, sustainability, public health and public safety. The budget also reflects continued investment in core services like roads, fire protection and parks.

Following the budget's May release, departments gave budget presentations to the board on May 14 and 16 and there were two county community budget meetings on May 23 and 29, and two public hearings in early June.

Other additions to the May proposal include more funding to support the District Attorney's Office, the North County Family Justice Center and another planned for the South County, as well as supporting the Migrant Transition Day Center, a safe parking lot in Grantville for those experiencing homelessness and increased construction costs for Calavo Park.

Almost half of the county's funding comes from federal and state governments, but that money must be used on certain programs. The rest comes from property taxes, fees for services and other sources, according to a county statement.

The final deliberations on the budget come just weeks after the supervisors unanimously approved Ebony Shelton, a longtime county employee, to be the new chief administrative officer. She took over the position from Helen Robbins-Meyer as the "county mayor" on June 14.

The CAO's office compiles the budget and keeps the county running day- to-day.

Sarah Aghassi, another county veteran, served as interim CAO between Robbins-Meyer's departure and Shelton's appointment.