Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

New California law bans rules requiring schools to notify parents of child’s pronoun change

By The Associated Press
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:41 PM PDT
The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announces legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to ban school districts from forcing schools to notify parents if their child requests to change their gender identification in Sacramento, Calif. The California Senate has approved a bill, Thursday, June 13, that would ban school districts from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child asks to go by a new pronoun at school.
Sophie Austin
/
AP
The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announces legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to ban school districts from forcing schools to notify parents if their child requests to change their gender identification in Sacramento, Calif. The California Senate has approved a bill, Thursday, June 13, that would ban school districts from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child asks to go by a new pronoun at school.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law barring school districts from passing policies that require schools to notify parents if their child asks to change their gender identification.

The law bans rules requiring school staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other person without the child’s permission. Proponents of the legislation say it will help protect LGBTQ+ students who live in unwelcoming households. But opponents say it will hinder schools’ ability to be more transparent with parents.

The law comes amid a nationwide debate over local school districts and the rights of parents and LGBTQ+ students.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus announces legislation at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, to ban school districts from forcing schools to notify parents if their child requests to change their gender identification in Sacramento, Calif.
Public Safety
RELATED: California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child's pronoun change
Sophie Austin

California Assemblymember Chris Ward, a Democrat representing San Diego, introduced the legislation because of what he called a “growing national attack" on LGBTQ people.

“Although many LGBTQ youth have supportive families, some unfortunately continue to face rejection and are exposed to serious harm if pre-maturely forced to reveal their identity,” Ward said on the Assembly floor last month.

The new law comes after several school districts in California passed policies requiring that parents be notified if a child requests to change their gender identification. That led to pushback by Democratic state officials, who say students have a right to privacy.

But Jonathan Zachreson, an advocate in California who supports the so-called parental notification policies, opposes the law and said telling parents about a student’s request to change their gender identification is “critical to the well-being of children and for maintaining that trust between schools and parents.”

Politics
More News