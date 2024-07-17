City of Del Mar responds to SANDAG's rail relocation project

The city of Del Mar is getting its turn to give its feedback on the the San Diego Association of Governments' (SANDAG) rail relocation project.

City Council met on Tuesday to draft their response to the proposals presented.

Del Mar Mayor David Druker said their response has more questions than answers for SANDAG.

"If tunnels are put under Del Mar, will there be any type of having to take, having to buy, people's property? Will there be vibration noise? What will that all look like once the project is being built and once the project is in operation?" he asked.

SANDAG has presented three alternatives for moving the tracks away from coastal bluffs. All have an impact on residents and businesses.

Alternative A begins at the Solana Beach train station and goes along the fairgrounds and Interstate 5.

Alternative B, the straightest route, cuts into the city of Del Mar and has the shortest travel time.

Alternative C has the shortest tunnel, which could mean a cheaper cost.

In the past, many Del Mar residents have supported Alternative A, since it bypasses their city, but it's the option estimated to cost the most, at $4 billion.

During Tuesday's meeting, Councilmember Dan Quirk insisted on an independent benefit cost analysis to determine whether the cost of the project balances with the ridership and use of the rail line.

In the past, he has hinted that Del Mar has no need for a rail line through their city and prefers the rail line turn into nature trails.

Mayor Druker responded by saying eliminating rail in Del Mar will not happen.

"The city of Del Mar is not going to take a position on which alignment. We want to make sure that all of the impacts are studied appropriately ... and we want to make sure that the questions are answered for the Del Mar residents as to what the impact would be of a tunnel under Del Mar," Druker said.

Del Mar has another interest in the project.

On Monday, the 22nd District Agricultural Association (DAA) Board of Directors, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, opposed the alternative which bypasses Del Mar and goes through their property.

Part of their response includes a pause on discussions of affordable housing on the fairgrounds, until Alternative A is removed from consideration.

SANDAG has said the routes are not final and could change based on public comments, which are open until Friday.