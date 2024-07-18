Solutions For Change chosen to buy Vista's Green Oak Ranch

Solutions for Change has been selected for the purchase of the 110-acre property in Vista known as Green Oak Ranch.

The organization helps people get out of homelessness and will expand their programs on the property.

“For more than 25 years Solutions for Change has been working collaboratively with the community to solve family homelessness and crush the churn of dependency,” said Chris Megison, the founder and CEO of Solutions for Change. “Our vision is to build upon the legacy of both our organization and Green Oak Ranch to elevate our community’s ability to address the root causes of homelessness and end the cycle of poverty.”

The decision by the real estate trust that owns the ranch throws San Diego County out of the running for the property.

In late April, Supervisor Jim Desmond introduced his idea of a Campus For Healing; a 200-bed treatment center for adults with mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

But that proposal was opposed by some residents and local leaders, who worried about a loss of local control of the property.

Tim Troncone, the founder of the community action group, Save Green Oak Ranch said, "From the beginning our goal was to prevent the County of San Diego from acquiring Green Oak Ranch and we've achieved it ... Looking ahead, I'm eager to work with Solutions for Change to not only transform lives but also support our local little leagues and softball fields."

The city of Vista had started an appraisal of the property following the county's announcement.

Before Solutions for Change was chosen, the organization offered to partner with the city of Vista and give them 50 acres of undevelopable land.

Jason Ventetuolo with Solutions for Change said "the signed contract does not stipulate the 50 acres to the city, but we are open to partnering with the city in some way. We will need to discuss with them further what that might actually look like."

The announcement from Solutions for Change included a statement from Vista Mayor John Franklin, who said he was "very happy to hear that Solutions for Change is in contract to purchase Green Oak Ranch. This transaction will ensure that Green Oak Ranch will continue its mission of healing and recovery for decades to come. Also of great importance, the citizens of Vista will continue to have a strong say in the land use at Green Oak Ranch."

The property has been the home of Green Oak Ranch Ministries, which has operated a camp and retreat center, an RV park for low income residents, and a drug and alcohol recovery program on the site.

No details have been announced on how the purchase impacts Green Oak Ranch Ministries and its programs.

Solutions for Change will take over the property in January.