San Diego Unified School District Board races

What does the school board do?

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education develops and approves the district’s budget, evaluates the superintendent, approves contracts with outside agencies and hears reports on student achievement from various district departments. The five-member board usually meets twice a month. There are also two student members whose votes are recorded but do not affect the outcome of a board vote.

Board members serve four-year terms. While board members represent certain sub-districts, they’re elected by the entire school district’s voters.

What issues is the district facing?

The school board fired Superintendent Lamont Jackson in August after an independent investigation found allegations of inappropriate conduct made by two former district employees were credible. Jackson was also named in a lawsuit against the district filed by district police officers. In May, the district announced that its police chief, Alfonso Contreras, would retire .

The district has agreed to change the way it handles to sexual harassment allegations after the U.S. Department of Education found it failed to properly respond to students’ complaints.

Students continue to need social and emotional support at school. District leaders also want to reduce chronic absenteeism and are considering stricter rules on cell phone use at schools.

In its last budget process, the district issued hundreds of layoff notices for teachers , though it later rescinded most of them .

How much does a board member make?

San Diego Unified board members earn $1,736 per month, according to board documents .



Who are the candidates for Sub-District A?

Board member Sabrina Bazzo is running for reelection to the Sub-District A seat against Crystal Trull, a college lecturer and nonprofit consultant. Bazzo and Trull both ran for the Sub-District A seat in 2020. The sub-district includes Kearny Mesa, Clairemont, Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch.

Courtesy of Sabrina Bazzo San Diego Unified school board president Sabrina Bazzo is shown in this undated campaign photo. She is running for reelection to the District A seat.

Sabrina Bazzo

Works for nonprofit that provides training for family physicians

Longtime school and community volunteer in Mira Mesa

Served as a delegate to the California School Board Association

Closer look On her website , Bazzo said her first term included safely reopening schools after remote learning, enhancing arts programs and launching the district’s universal transitional kindergarten program . “Now, as divisive agendas threaten our schools, I’m here to continue standing firm for our values,” she said in a campaign announcement video . “I oppose banning books that reflect our students’ history, and I stand with our LGBTQ youth.”

Key endorsements:

San Diego Education Association

San Diego County Democratic Party

San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

Planned Parenthood

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego

California State Senator Toni Atkins, D-San Diego

San Diego City Councilmembers Kent Lee and Marni Von Wilpert

Courtesy of Crystal Trull Crystal Trull is shown in this undated campaign photo. She is running for the San Diego Unified School District board's District A seat.

Crystal Trull

Chair of the district’s Advisory Council on Compensatory Education

Lecturer at the University of San Diego and UC San Diego

Consultant for nonprofit organizations on leadership and fundraising

Closer look Trull’s campaign website lists improving students’ math and reading outcomes, collaborating with parents, accountability for district spending and school safety as her priorities. “It’s time we start holding the board accountable,” she wrote . “It's the board's job to make sure that all resources are directed to fulfill the mission of San Diego Unified to support student success.”

Key endorsements:

Republican Party of San Diego County

District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson

Reform California, a political action committee against tax increases led by Carl DeMaio

Who are the candidates for Sub-District D?

Current board member Richard Barrera is running unopposed for reelection to the Sub-District D. He’ll still appear on the ballot. Sub-District D includes schools in North Park, Downtown and Barrio Logan

Who are the candidates for Sub-District E?

Current board member Sharon Whitehurst-Payne is running unopposed for reelection to the Sub-District E seat. She’ll still appear on the ballot. Sub-District E covers City Heights, Lincoln Park and Paradise Hills.

Other school board races

San Diego County has more than 40 school districts. In several races, candidates are running unopposed. Their names won’t appear on the ballot, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

