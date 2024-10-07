State Senate District 39 race explainer

Background

The state Senate saw a shake-up in 2022 due to a combination of term limits and new district maps following the 2020 Census. Senators serve staggered, four-year terms, and the 20 odd-numbered districts are on the ballot this year. So some voters didn’t get to pick a state senator in 2022 but will this year .

The current Senate has 31 Democrats and 9 Republicans. If the GOP flips at least four seats, Democrats would lose their two-thirds supermajority that allows them to pass tax increases or put constitutional amendments on the ballot without any Republican votes.