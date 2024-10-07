Give Now
State Senate District 39 race explainer

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer,  CalMatters
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
What does a State Senator do?

  • Represent their constituents by holding meetings in the district and keeping attuned to priorities. 
  • Participate on some of 22 standing committees, six subcommittees or joint committees, each focused on areas such as labor, health and the environment.
  • Introduce as many as 40 bills per two-year session, as well as specific budget items.

Source: CalMatters

Background

The state Senate saw a shake-up in 2022 due to a combination of term limits and new district maps following the 2020 Census. Senators serve staggered, four-year terms, and the 20 odd-numbered districts are on the ballot this year. So some voters didn’t get to pick a state senator in 2022 but will this year.

The current Senate has 31 Democrats and 9 Republicans. If the GOP flips at least four seats, Democrats would lose their two-thirds supermajority that allows them to pass tax increases or put constitutional amendments on the ballot without any Republican votes.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a State Senator make?

State senators are paid $128,215 a year, plus $214 a day for expenses when the Legislature is in session. Party leaders get higher pay.

Source: CalMatters

About District 39

The State Senate District 39 seat is currently held by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, who is termed out this year. District 39 encompasses most of the City of San Diego north of SR-94, the cities of Coronado, Del Mar, Solana Beach and parts of unincorporated Rancho Santa Fe.

Who are the candidates?

Bob Divine

Closer look

Divine has no campaign website and has not raised any money, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Key endorsements

  • Republican Party of San Diego County
An undated campaign photo of Akilah Weber.
Campaign photo
An undated campaign photo of Akilah Weber.

Akila Weber

  • Democrat
  • Current State Assemblymember for the 79th District
  • Former La Mesa City Council member
  • Obstetrician/gynecologist
  • Daughter of California Secretary of State Shirley Weber

Closer look

Weber lists three main priorities on her campaign website: healthcare, education and the environment. As an assemblymember, Weber has introduced legislation to expand access to contraceptives and improve medical care for victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as individuals incarcerated in local jails. Prior to the Assembly, Weber served on the La Mesa City Council.

Key endorsements

  • Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins
  • San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
  • San Diego County Democratic Party

See full list

