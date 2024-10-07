US House races explainer

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

What does the U.S. Representative do?

Help craft legislation — though strictly speaking it is not a requirement.

Persuade a majority of your 434 colleagues, or at least the leaders, that the specific concerns of your constituents should be a priority.

Be in constant campaign mode, especially fundraising, because you have to run again in 2026 to keep the post.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a U.S. Representative get paid?

Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries.

Source: CalMatters

💡Background California is a key congressional battleground, at least its swing districts. Now, Republicans have a majority of a mere five seats in the U.S. House, and California’s delegation includes 40 Democrats and 12 Republicans. To comply with the Voting Rights Act — and to reflect California’s ethnic diversity — 28 districts have a majority of non-white voters, including 16 with a Latino majority. Looking toward November, California is looming increasingly important for which party will control the U.S. House next year. Both parties are focusing on six swing districts. Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries. The top two finishers in March, regardless of party, moved on to the November general election. In three districts, it’s two Democrats facing off. Source: CalMatters

Back to top ↑

District 48: Key issues and candidates

The district encompasses the central and eastern parts of San Diego County and part of southwestern Riverside County, covering the communities of Alpine, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Bostonia, Campo, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Lakeside, Murrieta, Poway, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Santee, Temecula, Valley Center, Winter Gardens, the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego–Imperial County line, and most of the San Diego–Mexico international border.



What issues is District 48 facing?

Affordability: As with many districts in California, there’s a shortage of affordable housing in District 48, with families struggling to keep up with inflation and a growing number of people experiencing homelessness.

Women’s rights: With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion and a woman’s right to choose has once again come to the forefront. The district leans heavily Republican (41%), many of whom are anti-abortion.

Border and immigration: District 48 covers a wide swath of San Diego County’s border with Mexico. National rhetoric from conservative pundits over rising crime rates and homelessness have unfairly placed the blame on immigrants and asylum seekers. Coupled with the fact that San Diego saw an increase in asylum-seekers being dropped off at transit stations around the county last year and earlier this year, the issue has become a hot topic in the district.

Who are the candidates for District 48?

Courtesy of the campaign Stephen Houlahan stands posed in front of a naval ship in this undated photo.

Stephen Houlahan

Former Santee City Council member

Registered Nurse

Registered Democrat

Closer look Houlahan said he wanted to serve because of a lack of Congressional leadership in the 48th District. “Corruption and greed have caused the district to stagnate without improvements to infrastructure or our standard of living,” he said. “I have lived in the district my entire life and have deep roots in the community. I love the land and the people of California's 48th and feel compelled to serve by a higher calling.” If elected, his top priorities are: Affordability

Houlahan said that while inflation has cooled, prices remain high for basic goods and services, affecting people on fixed incomes the most. “My solution is to bring business competition back into the district by providing tax incentives (and) breaks to small businesses,” he said. “Small businesses have formed the backbone of our economy for generations; however, for decades, large corporations have undercut small businesses, forcing many to close their doors.” He said these corporations have raised prices to maximize profit, and prices will only be brought down to affordable levels through competition from small businesses. Immigration reform

He said Congress needs to act on comprehensive immigration reform to bring a humane end to the border crisis. Houlahan said there needs to be a bipartisan effort to fund human resources for the border, including more Border Patrol agents and immigration judges, to eliminate the backlog of asylum seekers. “I will sponsor the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and Citizenship for Essential Workers Act to ensure a strong workforce and a growing economy,” he said. Women's rights

Houlahan said that as a registered nurse, he understands how complex reproductive health is and that decisions should be reserved for a woman and her doctor, not government officials. “I will sponsor a constitutional amendment enshrining a woman's right to self-determination in regard to her reproductive choices,” he said.



Key endorsements

California Democratic Party

San Diego Democrats for Equality

Democrats of Southwest Riverside County

California Young Democrats

U.S. Senate California Congressman Darrell Issa poses with a smile in this undated photo.

Darrell Issa

Incumbent; has served in Congress for 11 terms for various districts

Registered Republican

Former chair of the House Oversight Committee



Closer look Issa did not respond to requests for interviews. On his campaign website , he said his top issues are: Border and immigration

"My position on the border is simple: We must build the wall,” he said on the website. He is a proponent of the border wall and claims that it is a force multiplier and a powerful enforcement tool to catch human traffickers and drug smugglers. Jobs and trade

Issa claims that U.S. policies have allowed trading partners to take advantage of American workers. He supports lowering the corporate tax rate to encourage companies to create more jobs at home and keep the U.S. competitive in the global market. Anti-abortion:

“Every life has value, and we must protect those who aren’t able to protect themselves,” Issa said. Issa claims to have a 100% voting record from the National Right to Life Committee and has voted to defund Planned Parenthood.



Key endorsements

Donald Trump

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

San Diego County Deputy Sheriff’s Association

Riverside County Deputy Sheriff’s Association

Back to top ↑



District 49: Key issues and candidates

California’s 49th Congressional District representative serves the residents and cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar, as well as some portions of southern Orange County: San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Ladera Ranch and Coto De Cazo. The district is made up of almost 50 miles of coastline and the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



What issues is District 49 facing?

Affordability: The district faces a shortage of affordable housing, small businesses struggling to stay open or closing down, families struggling to keep up with inflation, and a growing number of people experiencing homelessness, including veterans.

Environment: The diverse landscape of the district includes almost 50 miles of coastline, where sand is disappearing from its beaches. Rural areas and homes face wildfire risks, and homeowners are dealing with cancellations from insurance carriers for their policies. The district is also home to the decommissioned San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), which stores nuclear waste that needs to be moved offsite.

Infrastructure: The district needs improvements to its public transportation system, freeways, and its connection to the greater San Diego area. The LOSSAN Coastal Rail Corridor faces threats of collapse from the coastal bluff it sits on. Rail relocation projects need to be addressed in San Clemente and Del Mar, both within the 49th District.

Who are the candidates for District 49?

Matt Gunderson for Congress campaign 49th Congressional District candidate Matt Gunderson poses in this undated photo.

Matt Gunderson

Auto dealership owner

Lives in Ladera Ranch

Registered Republican



Closer look Matt Gunderson did not respond to our requests for interviews. On his campaign website , Gunderson states, "As a father, a businessman and a community volunteer, Matt Gunderson sees Joe Biden’s inflation crisis driving our cost-of-living through the roof, increasingly high taxes, crime rising in our neighborhoods and a border crisis that is feeding a fentanyl epidemic across this country." On social media , Gunderson focuses on border-related issues, saying, "Southern California is now the epicenter of the open border crisis."

Key endorsements

Republican Senate Leader Brian Jones

Assemblywoman Laurie Davies

Laguna Niguel mayor Kelly Jennings

Mike Levin Mike Levin, 49th District representative, poses in this undated photo.

Mike Levin

Incumbent serving his third term as 49th District representative

Registered Democrat

Background in environmental law

Closer look If re-elected the top three issues Levin will continue to work on are: Climate change: “I will prioritize action on climate change and environmental protection, including continuing to make progress on removing the spent nuclear fuel from the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.” Levin said he'll focus on:

Advocating for federal sand replenishment projects to restore beaches in Encinitas, Solana Beach and San Clemente

Improving the electricity grid to efficiently distribute renewable energy to homes and support increased demand from "economy-wide electrification"

Pursuing long-term solutions for spent nuclear fuel by establishing an independent administration focused on this issue and ensuring federal support

Drawing inspiration from successful approaches used by other countries in addressing nuclear waste challenges Supporting veterans: “I will continue to support our veterans, with a particular focus on ending veteran homelessness in our communities.” Levin said he’ll focus on:

Working on legislation that helps veterans have access to stable, affordable housing

Expanding veteran access for housing vouchers, rental assistance, and affordable housing programs Border security: “I will continue to work across the aisle to secure our borders.” Levin said he’ll focus on:

Hiring more Border Patrol Agents

Investing in new technology to stop the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit substances

Passing legislation to fix our broken immigration system Affordability: “Our nation has an affordable housing supply shortage.” Levin said he’ll focus on:

Continuing to fight for investments to increase the supply of affordable housing by providing grants to states and localities

Offering tax credits to build and rehabilitate housing

Converting unused office space into housing

Supporting bills and measures that regulate the homeowners insurance market



Key endorsements

San Diego Police Officers Association

United Farm Workers

California Democratic Party

Back to top ↑

District 50: Key issues and candidates

California’s 50th Congressional District includes San Diego's urban core, south of Interstate 8 and west of Interstate 805. It straddles the coast from the south end of the Silver Strand to Del Mar, where it turns inland to include the city of San Marcos and parts of Escondido.

The district's home to naval bases in Coronado and Point Loma, Balboa Park and UC San Diego.

Democrat Scott Peters currently represents the district in Congress. He was first elected in 2012 in, what was then, the 52nd District. San Diego's five congressional districts were redrawn after California’s 53rd House seat was removed following the 2020 census.



What issues is District 50 facing?

Some of the most affluent communities in San Diego fall within the 50th, such as Coronado, La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe. But it's also the home of two U.S. Navy bases, most of the San Diego waterfront and downtown.

Cross-border pollution from the Tijuana River continues to plague the coastline from Imperial Beach to Coronado. Also, many of San Diego's unsheltered residents are concentrated within the district.

Voter registration data as of July 5, 2024 shows the district is 43.43% Democrat and 25.29% Republican.



Who are the candidates for District 50?

Bono for Congress 2024 Peter Bono smiles in this undated campaign photo.

Peter Bono

Retired U.S. Navy veteran

Bono's top three issues are immigration, the economy and climate change, he told the Union-Tribune.

Bono also wants to relocate Planned Parenthood outside the district.

Closer look According to Peter Bono’s campaign website, he grew up in St. Louis, Illinois. He claims he is David fighting Goliath in this political campaign. He also plans to move the congressional offices immediately upon being sworn in and open other offices throughout the district. He also believes our country has been invaded by “illegal immigrants.”

Key endorsements

California Republican Party

Megan Wood / KPBS Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, is shown at the Hotel Republic in downtown San Diego on election night, Nov. 6, 2018.

Scott Peters

Incumbent; Peters was elected to Congress in 2012

Former environmental attorney and member of the San Diego City Council

Clean energy, housing and infrastructure are top legislative priorities in the next Congress

Closer look Peters says his top legislative priorities in the next Congress involve infrastructure. He wants to make it easier to build clean energy projects and housing. He says housing, homelessness and the cost of living are the issues affecting the 50th District the most. He says he’s personally concerned about the ongoing cross-border sewage crisis and doing something to address the fiscal trajectory of the government to protect future investment in addressing climate change and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Key endorsements

San Diego City Mayor Todd Gloria

Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence

Deputy Sheriffs Association

U.S. Chamber of Commerce



Back to top ↑



District 51: Key issues and candidates

California’s 51st Congressional District includes the residents of central and eastern San Diego, from areas south of Interstate 8 to State Hwy 56 and the cities of La Mesa, Lemon Grove and El Cajon.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and San Diego State University fall within the district.

It's currently represented by Sara Jacobs (D), who was first elected in 2020 in what was then the 53rd District. The district was redrawn after California’s 53rd House seat was struck after the 2020 census. Jacobs was reelected in 2022.

What issues is District 51 facing?

The district is home to a Marine Corps Air Station and thousands of military families. Incumbent Rep. Sara Jacobs serves on the House Armed Services Committee where she's advocated for improvements to the military child care system.

Jacobs' opponent, Republican Bill Wells, has made immigration a cornerstone of his campaign.

Voter registration data as of July 5, 2024 shows the district is 42.97% Democrat and 25.64% Republican.

Who are the candidates for District 51?

Courtesy of Sara Jacobs Rep. Sara Jacobs is shown in this undated headshot.

Sara Jacobs

Incumbent

Elected to Congress in 2020 at age 31

Granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs

Closer look Jacobs is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the youngest members of Congress. She sits on two important House committees — Foreign Affairs and Armed Services. Her recent legislative efforts include sponsoring a new bill to address student homelessness and getting higher military pay, housing allowances and more improvements to the military child care system into next year's defense budget . Before being elected to Congress Jacobs worked in the State Department, for UNICEF and as an adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Key endorsements

Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Moms Demand Action

Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC

Sierra Club

California Democratic Party

Courtesy of Wells for Congress / KPBS El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells stands with his hands in his pockets outside in a blue suit, white shirt and striped orange and blue tie.

William "Bill" Wells

Closer look Wells is the longtime mayor of El Cajon and a prominent Republican in San Diego politics. On his campaign website, Wells touts his leadership during the pandemic against county and state public health measures enacted to limit the spread of the coronavirus. He's made several appearances on right-wing news channels including Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax and One America News to criticize the Joe Biden Administration's border policies.

Key endorsements

California Republican Party

Republican Party of San Diego County

El Cajon Police Officers Association

Heartland Professional Firefighters Association

Deputy Sheriffs Association of San Diego County

Back to top ↑

District 52: Key issues and candidates

California’s 49th Congressional District representative serves the residents and cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar, as well as some portions of southern Orange County: San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Ladera Ranch and Coto De Cazo. The district is made up of almost 50 miles of coastline and the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

What issues is District 52 facing?

Immigration: The 52nd Congressional District is home to San Ysidro, the busiest border crossing in the United States. In recent years, tens of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have entered the United States through San Diego.

Congress has not passed comprehensive immigration reform since 1986. The absence of comprehensive reform has left the United States with a broken and outdated immigration system made up of executive orders and court decisions.

This impacts everything from adjudicating asylum claims in immigration court, securing temporary workers for vital industries like agriculture and having enough detention space for people not authorized to enter the country.

Environment: Cross-border sewage has become an environmental hazard to the residents of the 52nd District. Not only does pollution result in beach closures along the Imperial Beach and Coronado shorelines, but it also raises concerns about air quality in the region.

The federal government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to restore wastewater treatment plants along the border. Despite those investments, the sewage continues to flow from Tijuana to San Diego.

Residents, particularly those in the southern part of the district, have called for more action from the federal government.

Unaffordable Housing: The median household income in the district is approximately $80,000, but the average price of a home in San Diego is more than $1 million. This math makes housing affordability a major issue for the region.

The lack of affordable housing is reshaping the way people live in the district. High rental costs force multiple generations to live in a single home, individuals to live in their cars or simply move south of the border for relatively cheaper housing.

Congress can pass laws and regulations that increase access to financing for first-time homebuyers, restrict federal funding from cities that block new housing developments with strict zoning laws or provide tax incentives to developers to build more affordable housing.

Who are the candidates for District 52?

Justin Lee

Navy veteran

Small business owner

Registered Republican

Little additional information is readily available about this candidate.

Nicholas McVicker / KPBS Rep. Juan Vargas spoke to KPBS before a luncheon with the National Albondigas Political Society's San Diego chapter, in the Gaslamp Quarter, Dec. 14, 2018.

Juan Vargas

Incumbent, member of the Congressional Committee on Financial Services

Former State Assembly representative and San Diego City Council member

Registered Democrat

Closer look Vargas was not available for an interview with KPBS. He has represented the district in Congress since 2013. In previous interviews, he has expressed strong support for comprehensive immigration reform, specifically pathways to citizenship for migrant farmworkers and DACA recipients. Vargas has identified cross-border sewage pollution as one of his top priorities. He supports more federal investment in infrastructure projects along the border. This position aligns with other environmental conscious policies, like the Green New Deal, which Vargas has supported in recent years. Last year, Vargas co-authored a bill that would give federally backed home loans to people enrolled in the DACA program. He also supports reproductive rights, including access to abortion, and favors gun control policies like increased background checks and bans on weapons with large-capacity magazines. On foreign policy, Vargas has expressed support for the state of Israel’s response for Hamas’ terrorist attacks of Oct. 7. Vargas’ top campaign funder is the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC. Residents of the district who are critical of Israel’s response to the terrorist attack, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinian people, have criticized Vargas for his connection with the lobbying group.

Key endorsements

California Labor Federation

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California

California Environmental Voters

Back to top ↑

Explore your virtual ballot

We teamed up with Ballot Ready to offer in-depth information about what's on your ballot with this interactive guide!