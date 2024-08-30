Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Supervisors postpone affordable housing decision for San Diego County’s unincorporated areas

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:51 PM PDT
The San Diego County Administration building in downtown San Diego is shown on Feb. 26, 2024.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The San Diego County Administration building in downtown San Diego is shown on Feb. 26, 2024.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has postponed a decision on affordable housing in unincorporated areas.

The board directed staff in 2018 to start working on an inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires certain new developments to include some affordable units.

After dozens of meetings with stakeholders, county staff brought three options to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
County staff shared a range of inclusionary housing ordinance options, which varied depending on many units would have to be affordable, how affordable they’d need to be and what size of developments the rule would apply to.
San Diego County
This undated graphic shows a range of inclusionary housing ordinance options shared by county staff. Options varied depending on many units would have to be affordable, how affordable they’d need to be and what size of developments the rule would apply to.

How many units would have to be affordable, how affordable they’d need to be and what size of development the rule would apply to varied. The minimum development size ranged from five to 12 units.

Staff also shared potential ways developers could comply without providing affordable housing on site, which are required by law. They included paying a fee, donating land and building affordable units somewhere else.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said she wants to make sure the policy helps create economically balanced communities.

“To me, it’s not inclusionary to say, ‘If you don’t want to include lower income in this project, then you can just pay a fee,’” she said. “How does that promote inclusionary housing?”

Lori Holt Pfeiler, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego County, said county leaders should finish other policies they’re working on before passing this ordinance. They include the Sustainable Land Use Framework and Development Feasibility Analysis, which are meant to help the county plan for new housing near jobs, public transit and other amenities.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Each of these plans or analyses could have a large impact on the feasibility of developing new homes in the unincorporated area,” Pfeiler told the board.

The board directed staff to bring options back to them this winter.

Tags

Quality of Life HousingEast CountySan Diego Government
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
More News