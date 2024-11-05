Sean Elo-Rivera takes lead Over Terry Hoskins in San Diego District 9 race

San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera appeared likely to retain the Council District 9 seat after taking a significant lead tonight over retired Marine sergeant major and San Diego police officer Terry Hoskins.

The council's District 9 seat represents much of San Diego's mid-city, including the College Area, Rolando, City Heights, Mountain View and Talmadge as well as portions of Southeast San Diego such as Mt. Hope and Stockton.

Elo-Rivera was elected in 2020 and as council president in 2021 — a position he has held since, steering the all-Democratic council in a progressive direction. All city positions are nonpartisan.

Many of his accomplishments came in the wake of COVID-19, protecting tenants who could not pay rent. He spearheaded the Tenant Protections Ordinance, which prevented no-fault evictions with few exceptions.

Lowering the cost of housing and getting people into homes have been the goals of his first term.

Hoskins served for 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including as an adviser to the Royal Saudi Marine Corps at the end of the First Gulf War, serving in Somalia, evacuating hundreds of Americans and allies during the Rwandan genocide and was part of the invasion of Iraq in 2003, earning a Purple Heart and bravery honors. He retired from the USMC in 2008 and joined the San Diego Police Department the same year.

While serving with the SDPD, he earned degrees in social and criminal justice, and a PhD in public administration.

Hoskins represents a more moderate or even conservative wing of the Democratic party. He has decried what he calls corruption at City Hall and seeks to upend the status quo.

Council members Joe LaCava, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo — representing Council Districts 1, 5 and 7 respectively — ran unopposed and will maintain their seats on the council. Henry Foster III won his election to represent San Diego City Council's District 4 outright.

Incumbent Stephen Whitburn faces the only other contested council race, squaring off against Coleen Cusack, a trial attorney/educator, for the District 3 seat.