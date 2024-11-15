Measure G tax increase for transportation projects rejected by voters

The vote tallies on Measure G — a proposed countywide half-cent sales tax to fund transit projects, road and highway repairs and transportation maintenance — grew closer Friday, but the gulf appears too wide to bridge for its proponents.

As of Friday afternoon, the "no" votes led by around 27,000, 51.1% to 48.9% voting yes, a gap narrowed by 3,000 votes since Wednesday but would need a huge influx from the around 56,000 ballots left to process.

Opponents of Measure G declared victory this week.

"San Diegans stood up for common sense," said Miles Himmel of No on Measure G. "Today's vote shows that people will not allow an agency like [San Diego Association of Governments] to mismanage millions of taxpayer dollars without consequences.

"The people of San Diego want transparency, fiscal responsibility and results — not another blank check for a track record of broken promises."

Measure G needed a simple majority to pass and would have authorized spending the sales tax proceeds on a number of transit-related operations. They would have been divided by:

— 50% to capital projects related to transit;

— 27% toward capital projects related to road and highway traffic flow and commuter safety;

— 12% on transit operations for the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District;

— 7% for streets, road maintenance and active transportation;

— 2% on rail transit-related repairs, rehabilitation and replacement; and

— no more than 2% on general administration.

The measure would have also created an oversight committee intended to ensure the tax proceeds are spent as outlined in the measure.

Supporters said Measure G would generate $350 million annually for projects that would improve safety by repairing aging, deteriorating infrastructure and reduce traffic by funding rapid transit projects. Reducing car commutes and encouraging more people to take public transportation will also lead to air quality improvements and other environmental benefits, according to supporters.

But opponents said the tax increase would hurt residents already burdened by the high costs of living in San Diego County, and that two-thirds of the funding would support public transit projects that are less suitable for county residents than highway-related projects.

A similar half-cent sales tax increase for county transportation initiatives failed in 2016. That measure garnered 58% approval but required a two-thirds majority, unlike Measure G, which needed only a simple majority because it was an initiative.