Politics

What's it like to date in the second Trump era?

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published December 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
A couple holds hands on June 3, 2024 in San Diego Calif.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
A couple holds hands on June 3, 2024 in San Diego Calif.

Dating has always been fraught, but even more so in the current political climate.

A recent poll found more people say it matters how their significant other votes. It found 43% of people between the ages of 18 and 34 say they’d have a more negative view of a date if told they voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

And there is a bigger divide among young people between people who voted for Trump and for Vice President Kamala Harris. About 56% of young men said they voted for the former president this year, compared to 40% of women.

These numbers have larger impact than just whether someone can find a date. Marriage and birth rates are already in decline — in 2021, one in four 40-year-olds had never been married, a vast increase from just 6% in 1980. Shifting politics will have lasting impacts on the country's society and family structure.

KPBS wants to hear from people about what it's like to date in the current political climate.

Politics Public Matters
Amita Sharma
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
