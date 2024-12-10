What's it like to date in the second Trump era?

Dating has always been fraught, but even more so in the current political climate.

A recent poll found more people say it matters how their significant other votes. It found 43% of people between the ages of 18 and 34 say they’d have a more negative view of a date if told they voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

And there is a bigger divide among young people between people who voted for Trump and for Vice President Kamala Harris. About 56% of young men said they voted for the former president this year, compared to 40% of women.

These numbers have larger impact than just whether someone can find a date. Marriage and birth rates are already in decline — in 2021, one in four 40-year-olds had never been married, a vast increase from just 6% in 1980. Shifting politics will have lasting impacts on the country's society and family structure.

KPBS wants to hear from people about what it's like to date in the current political climate.