Expecting budget shortfall, Lawson-Remer wants 'no stones unturned' on plans to raise revenue

Facing possible program cuts from Washington and uncertainties about how tariffs would affect the regional economy, San Diego Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer wants to explore options to raise revenue.

"We pay way more to the federal government than we get in return. But what we get back, we need," she said. "And so when what we get back is being threatened, we got to make another plan. We can't just be sitting ducks."

San Diego County is projecting a budget of $138.5 million next fiscal year and $321.8 million by 2030.

Terra Lawson-Remer's office A chart showing the projected budget shortfall for the 2025-26 and 2029-2030 fiscal years released by county Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer's office on Feb. 10, 2025.

She wants the county to get ahead of the situation.

"About 60% of all of the U.S. trade with Mexico comes through San Diego. We're a very global community. We have relied on a lot of exports and a lot of imports," Lawson-Remer said. "So, we're also very concerned about the economic impacts. So (we're) trying to get ahead of this and say we are very worried. But we need to make a plan."

Part of that plan could include a sales tax hike and creating a stormwater district. Lawson-Remer said she wants "no stones unturned."

She's submitted a board letter outlining her proposal, which would direct Ebony Shelton, the county’s chief executive, to conduct a study and report back to the board on some possibilities for raising revenue.

“We’re being a lot more open-minded. We're going to have focus groups," Lawson-Remer said. "We're going to do some community surveys, maybe some community forums, and just really find out what people's priorities are and what tradeoffs people are willing to make given what's going on across the country.”

The issue was slated for discussion at the supervisors' meeting this week, but a procedural issue with the item forced it to be moved to the next meeting on Feb. 25.