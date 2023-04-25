Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

San Diego Sheriff's Department releases military equipment report

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published April 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department recently released a report detailing all its current military equipment, including 44 aerial drones, 24 robots and four armored vehicles.

Under a new law signed in 2021 — AB 481 — law enforcement agencies must report annually what military equipment they have and what they plan on acquiring. They also must hold yearly public forums to get public input and respond to concerns.

Among the department's planned acquisitions is a new BearCat to replace its current one and an armored tracked vehicle.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

BearCats are armored four-wheel personnel carriers equipped with a machine gun mount. The department reported owning one M240 machine gun capable of mounting to the BearCat.

The department has not determined what armored tracked vehicle to acquire, said Lt. David LaDieu, a department spokesperson, in an email. LaDieu added that many large purchases are conducted via grants and the process can take a lot of time.

"This type of purchase goes through a long approval process which may take years," LaDieu said.

Public Safety
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News