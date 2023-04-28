Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

Multiple East County I-8 off-ramps closed this weekend for construction

By City News Service
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT
Freeway traffic on interstate 8 on May 21, 2012
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Freeway traffic on Interstate 8. San Diego, Calif. May 21, 2012

Caltrans construction crews will close a series of off-ramps on Interstate 8 in East County, beginning Friday and running through Thursday, for wrong-way driver pavement marking configuration, including recessed markers.

According to the agency, traffic delays may occur, and travelers are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time to reach their destinations. Motorists are asked to "Be Work Zone Alert" and watch for workers while driving in the area.

The following ramps will be impacted:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)
  • Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp
  • Eastbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

Saturday and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m:

  • Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)
  • Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp
  • Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp
  • Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Westbound East Willows Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp
  • Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp
  • Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp
  • Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Tags

Public Safety East CountyTransportation
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News