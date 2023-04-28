Multiple East County I-8 off-ramps closed this weekend for construction

Caltrans construction crews will close a series of off-ramps on Interstate 8 in East County, beginning Friday and running through Thursday, for wrong-way driver pavement marking configuration, including recessed markers.

According to the agency, traffic delays may occur, and travelers are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time to reach their destinations. Motorists are asked to "Be Work Zone Alert" and watch for workers while driving in the area.

The following ramps will be impacted:

Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)

Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp

Eastbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

Eastbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

Saturday and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m:



Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)

Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp

Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



Westbound East Willows Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp

Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp

Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

