Evacuation warnings in place for San Diego Country Estates from Wildcat Fire

Firefighters were working Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a wildfire that has charred between 10 to 15 acres in Ramona, fire officials said.

The fire started around 4 p.m. near the 1800 block of Barona Road in the Barona area, southeast of Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has the potential to spread to 100 acres, according to a Cal Fire Twitter post. Additional crews and aircraft have been requested for the area.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the areas below:

#WildcatFire [Update] Evacuation Warnings are in place for the area pictures below. Grid numbers 4341, 4342, 4241, and 4242. pic.twitter.com/M3nb4B08ml — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 20, 2023

The blaze is posing structural threats along Barona Mesa Road and Calistoga Place, the agency said.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.