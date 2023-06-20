Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Public Safety

Evacuation warnings in place for San Diego Country Estates from Wildcat Fire

By KPBS Staff
Contributors: City News Service
Published June 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT
Wildcat Fire Ramona SDGE.jpg
SDG&E
Smoke billowing from the Wildcat Fire in Ramona, June 20, 2023.

Firefighters were working Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a wildfire that has charred between 10 to 15 acres in Ramona, fire officials said.

The fire started around 4 p.m. near the 1800 block of Barona Road in the Barona area, southeast of Ramona, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has the potential to spread to 100 acres, according to a Cal Fire Twitter post. Additional crews and aircraft have been requested for the area.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the areas below:

The blaze is posing structural threats along Barona Mesa Road and Calistoga Place, the agency said.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Updated: June 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM PDT
Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Tags

Public Safety WildfiresEast County
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News