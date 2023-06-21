Barona-area brush fire 90% contained

A wildfire that spread across brushy open terrain was 90% contained Wednesday in a hilly area of Barona, southeast of Ramona, charring about 12.2 acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The Wildcat Fire posed structural threats and prompted residential evacuations before crews gained the upper hand on the flames.

At 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire tweeted that firefighters would continue building a containment line throughout the day.

#WildcatFire in Barona [update] Fire is now 90% contained. Fire is 12.2 acres following a flight mapping by @FIRIS. Firefighters will continue building containment line throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/SH9VLjBdhY — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2023

The blaze erupted shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday off Wildcat Canyon Road. Within about 45 minutes, the flames were threatening homes along Barona Mesa Road, Calistoga Place, Moonglow Drive and San Vicente Road, the state agency reported.

Authorities advised residents of those areas to prepare to evacuate, and some of them cleared out of their homes to be on the safe side.

By 5:15 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze, with no structural damage or injuries reported, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said.

All evacuation warnings were lifted shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire advised.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

