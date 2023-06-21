Give Now
Public Safety

Barona-area brush fire 90% contained

By City News Service
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
An aerial image of the Wildcat fire, June 20, 2023.
Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System
/
Cal OES
An aerial image of the Wildcat fire, June 20, 2023.

A wildfire that spread across brushy open terrain was 90% contained Wednesday in a hilly area of Barona, southeast of Ramona, charring about 12.2 acres, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The Wildcat Fire posed structural threats and prompted residential evacuations before crews gained the upper hand on the flames.

At 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire tweeted that firefighters would continue building a containment line throughout the day.

The blaze erupted shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday off Wildcat Canyon Road. Within about 45 minutes, the flames were threatening homes along Barona Mesa Road, Calistoga Place, Moonglow Drive and San Vicente Road, the state agency reported.

Authorities advised residents of those areas to prepare to evacuate, and some of them cleared out of their homes to be on the safe side.

By 5:15 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze, with no structural damage or injuries reported, Cal Fire Captain Thomas Shoots said.

All evacuation warnings were lifted shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire advised.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
