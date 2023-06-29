Encinitas City Council declares emergency for e-bikes, bicycles

The City Council declared a local state of emergency for bicycle, e-bicycle and motorized mobility device safety in response to a growing number of collisions, officials announced.

The council ratified the declaration on Thursday, according to a news release.

The proclamation stated that e-bikes are faster and heavier, a factor in collisions that tend "to lead to more severe injuries and subsequent hospitalization rates when compared to regular bikes."

Mayor Tony Kranz said that with the local declaration, "we are redoubling our efforts to lower the number of reported bicycle collisions while we continue to educate the public on proper bicycling safety protocols and safe driving habits."

"By declaring a local emergency, the city plans to create more awareness around the issue," Kranz said. "The city has created a public education campaign which includes coordinating with school districts and private schools to relay traffic safety messages and implementing electronic messaging boards at high collision and traffic areas, reminding motorists and bicyclists the importance of roadway safety."

According to the proclamation, the number of collisions involving bicycles or e-bicycles has "almost tripled since 2020," with 11 collisions reported this year.

Bicycle collisions are highest during the summer months between June and September, city officials said.

"The city is ready to enact new policies and enforcement measures to help reduce collisions in advance of our busy summer and tourism season," they added.

Officials said that city government is working with the county Sheriff's North Coastal Station traffic division to increase enforcement during the local emergency.

Deputies will be able to waive a first-time violator's penalties if they agree to take an approved bike safety course starting July 28, according to the city.

