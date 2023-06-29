Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Encinitas City Council declares emergency for e-bikes, bicycles

By City News Service
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM PDT
Ariana Criste from the Climate Action Campaign rides her ebike down the freshly slurry sealed Park Boulevard in advance of the new separated bike lane.
Matthew Bowler
Ariana Criste from the Climate Action Campaign rides her ebike down the freshly slurry sealed Park Boulevard in advance of the new separated bike lane.

The City Council declared a local state of emergency for bicycle, e-bicycle and motorized mobility device safety in response to a growing number of collisions, officials announced.

The council ratified the declaration on Thursday, according to a news release.

The proclamation stated that e-bikes are faster and heavier, a factor in collisions that tend "to lead to more severe injuries and subsequent hospitalization rates when compared to regular bikes."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
E-bikes lined-up at Happy EBIKES in Encinitas, Feb 1st, 2023.
Local
RELATED: San Diego e-bike retailer advocates for safety measures for young riders
Claire Strong

Mayor Tony Kranz said that with the local declaration, "we are redoubling our efforts to lower the number of reported bicycle collisions while we continue to educate the public on proper bicycling safety protocols and safe driving habits."

"By declaring a local emergency, the city plans to create more awareness around the issue," Kranz said. "The city has created a public education campaign which includes coordinating with school districts and private schools to relay traffic safety messages and implementing electronic messaging boards at high collision and traffic areas, reminding motorists and bicyclists the importance of roadway safety."

According to the proclamation, the number of collisions involving bicycles or e-bicycles has "almost tripled since 2020," with 11 collisions reported this year.

Bicycle collisions are highest during the summer months between June and September, city officials said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"The city is ready to enact new policies and enforcement measures to help reduce collisions in advance of our busy summer and tourism season," they added.

Officials said that city government is working with the county Sheriff's North Coastal Station traffic division to increase enforcement during the local emergency.

Deputies will be able to waive a first-time violator's penalties if they agree to take an approved bike safety course starting July 28, according to the city.

Tags

Public Safety TransportationNorth County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News