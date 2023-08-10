Ramona resident grateful to firefighters for saving home

With the forward progress of the Bunnie Fire stopped, firefighters' main concern Thursday was getting the fire contained.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 30% contained, with the number of acres burned at 184.

“Right now they're contending with the rugged terrain getting in there and making sure that we get all those hotspots out and digging that control line," Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said. "That control line is down to bare mineral earth and about 10 foot wide around the fire.”

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Cal Fire firefighters work to clean up the final hotspots of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona on Aug. 10, 2023.



For Mindy Sloan, who had to evacuate when the fire broke out Wednesday morning, she couldn't thank them enough.

“I just had this incredible surge of love and warmth and gratitude for these young people who were coming onto my property to do nothing else but protect my house,” she said.

Sloan was teaching a class on Zoom when she smelled smoke coming into her home. The fire started near Bunnie King Lane, just over the ridge from her house.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The Bunnie Fire started late in the morning of Aug. 9, 2023.



“My windows were all open — beautiful day — and I said, I smell a lot of smoke in my house,” she said. "Right behind me in my yard was a fire."

Within 10 minutes, firefighters were at her door. They told her they were there to protect her home. Sloan said they knew exactly what to do and were on a mission.

"Some of them took chainsaws and started working on some of the brush," she said. "Others were walking around the house, moving my wooden picnic tables away from the house. I got a sense they were serious, very professional."

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The cause of the Bunnie Fire in Ramona was still under investigation on Aug. 10, 2023.

As the wind changed direction, pushing the fire towards her home, firefighters told her she needed to evacuate. The fire was close enough that she could hear the crackling of the fire as it moved through the brush.

Living in a high-fire-risk area, Sloan already knew what to do.

“I had already started putting what I thought was important, which is bins of pictures of my children, into my car,” Sloan said. She said she kept the bins in her garage, ready to go at a moment's notice.

"This is the stuff that matters," she said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A home in Ramona viewed through the brush on Aug. 10, 2023.



Sloan is still keeping everything in the car in case the fire flares up overnight. The fire stopped just feet from her home.

“I'm in shock that it came so close to my house,” she said.

Fire crews will remain at the scene through Thursday night, into Friday morning, when they hope to get the fire fully contained.