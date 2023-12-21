Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

San Diego County Sheriff's Department participating in Blue Envelope Program

By City News Service
Published December 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM PST
A woman with a "Blue Envelop" seatbelt cover in this undated photo.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
A woman with a "Blue Envelop" seatbelt cover in this undated photo.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is participating in the Blue Envelope Program, which helps ease interaction with members of the public who have difficulty communicating, authorities said Wednesday.

The program allows people with difficulties communicating or who become anxious around authority figures to display a blue envelope logo on stickers, pins, seat belt covers, ribbons, key chains, lanyards, wallet information cards or bracelets.

Deputies immediately know from the logo that there is some communication issue to consider in dealing with the person being approached.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The free program requires no registration and is voluntary. It includes an actual blue envelope that the person can give to the deputy or any other community service personnel. It includes the person's identification, pertinent documents such as medical information, instructions regarding communication preferences and for driving, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and contact information.

"The Blue Envelope Program is part of our commitment to foster connection and understanding of the people we serve," Sheriff Kelly Martinez said.

More information on the program can be found at sdsheriff.gov.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News