Public Safety

'Daylighting' law aims to increase visibility at intersections. Will San Diego enforce it?

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published January 8, 2024 at 3:52 PM PST
A pedestrian crosses in a yellow striped crosswalk on Meade Avenue in North Park, Jan. 8, 2024.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
A pedestrian crosses in a yellow striped crosswalk on Meade Avenue in North Park, Jan. 8, 2024.

Drivers in California are no longer allowed to park within 20 feet of most intersections and crosswalks under a new "daylighting" law that took effect on Jan. 1.

The law, called AB 413, aims to give drivers better visibility as they approach intersections. The bill's authors cited research showing 43 other states already require daylighting at intersections, and that daylighting reduced collisions in a San Francisco neighborhood by 14%.

Still, Jason Vance is not convinced that San Diego is ready to enforce the new law. The North Park resident said police seem uninterested in enforcing existing laws that prohibit parking in bike lanes.

Steve Shinn holds a photo of his wife, Laura, near the location where she was killed while biking on Pershing Drive, Nov. 17, 2023.
Public Safety
Andrew Bowen

"I'm a bit nervous that the city isn't going to take it seriously," Vance said. "Not to mention most of these curbs haven't actually been painted red yet. They need to be painted red, which would complete the daylighting. But we'll have to push the city to make these changes."

Cities cannot write parking tickets under AB 413 until 2025, unless the violation occurs where the curb is already painted red or where signage indicates parking is prohibited. But cities can issue warnings under the law throughout 2024.

The San Diego Police Department did not respond to questions about whether it plans to enforce the law or issue warnings. City spokesperson Anthony Santacroce said the Transportation Department is "assessing what steps may need to be taken and what resources are needed" to implement the law.

Vance said he would like to see the city prioritize expanding red curb zones near schools so it can enforce the law early. In the meantime, he said, warnings could help educate drivers on the new rules.

"Obviously not all the curbs will be painted red at first," Vance said. "But if the city could do things like put flyers around and just try to spread awareness of changes to come, I think that's going to be beneficial for everyone."

Public Safety Transportation
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
