Vargas encourages volunteers to help flood victims in 'Day of Service'

In lieu of her State of the County Address originally scheduled for Wednesday, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas is encouraging San Diegans to volunteer for a "Day of Service" to assist people impacted by last week's storms and flooding.

Nine community groups are joining with county representatives at four locations Wednesday to collect much-needed donations. The public can help in a few ways.

According to a county statement, volunteers can sign up to help in-person to collect and sort donations and put together kits to distribute to flood survivors; or they can drop off donations.

Items needed include bedding, cleaning materials, paper towels, trash bags, clothing, diabetic socks, power washers, shovels, sandbags with sand, air purifiers, bottled water, snacks, baby formula, storage bins, personal hygiene items, pet supplies, personal protective equipment suits and rain boots, among others.

All donated items should be new and unused.

"I'm asking all of you to help us and give your time to our day of service," Vargas said. "We need to do what we do best as San Diegans. And that is to come together to really help each other during a very difficult time. When communities are in need, San Diegans show up for each other — that's just who we are."

In addition to the day of service, people can also support rain and flood victims by making financial donations to the flood response fund the county and the San Diego Foundation created. The foundation will match donations up to $100,000.

According to the county, the community groups working with the county include Pillars of the Community; the Jackie Robinson YMCA; The Positive Movement Foundation; the Hip Hop Health and Wellness 5K and Festival; the Harvey Family Foundation; the Urban Collaborative Project; the Emo Brown Foundation; the Sherman Heights Community Center; and Exhaling Justice.

Four community sites will accept donations Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are:

— The Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, 151 YMCA Way, San Diego;

— Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego;

— National City Family Resource Center, 401 Mile of Cars Way, National City, and

— County Local Assistance Center, Spring Valley County Library, 836 Kempton St., Spring Valley.

Vargas said she would reschedule the State of the County speech.