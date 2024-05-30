Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

CalFire suspends burn permits in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:14 AM PDT
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.

CalFire San Diego will suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in San Diego County, authorities said Thursday.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. Saturday and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves, CalFire officials said.

"Due to increased fire risk, we are suspending all burn permits effective June 1," said Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham. "This measure is essential to safeguard our communities and resources during this heightened period of danger."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 1,250 wildfires.

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra time to prepare for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News