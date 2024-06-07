Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Evacuation order lifted for Spring Valley-area fire

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 7, 2024 at 4:01 PM PDT
A screenshot of the the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services map outlining the evacuation area prompted by a fire in the Spring Valley area is shown, June 7, 2024.
Courtesy of San Diego County OES
A screenshot of the the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services map outlining the evacuation area prompted by a fire in the Spring Valley area is shown, June 7, 2024.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A vegetation fire in the Spring Valley area prompted an evacuation order Friday afternoon.

As of 3:22 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near the 9700 block of Arapaho Street, near Jamacha Boulevard.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The San Miguel Fire Department told ABC 10News the fire began as a house fire in the 9800 block of Ivanho Street, burning at least two homes. Strong winds then blew embers towards a field about a half-mile away and ignited the brush fire.

Tags

Public Safety East County
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News