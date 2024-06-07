Evacuation order lifted for Spring Valley-area fire
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
A vegetation fire in the Spring Valley area prompted an evacuation order Friday afternoon.
As of 3:22 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted.
The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near the 9700 block of Arapaho Street, near Jamacha Boulevard.
The San Miguel Fire Department told ABC 10News the fire began as a house fire in the 9800 block of Ivanho Street, burning at least two homes. Strong winds then blew embers towards a field about a half-mile away and ignited the brush fire.