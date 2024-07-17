Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

San Diego is updating its 'Street Design Manual,' aiming to put safety over speed

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:31 PM PDT
A crosswalk sign at a San Diego intersection, April 4, 2018.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
A crosswalk sign at a San Diego intersection, April 4, 2018.

San Diego city staff are preparing to update the city's Street Design Manual, a technical document that guides things like the width of lanes and sidewalks, with the goal of infusing safety and sustainability into the city's transportation network.

The last comprehensive update to the Street Design Manual was in 2002, long before the city adopted its Climate Action Plan that called for a massive shift in transportation habits away from cars in favor of biking, walking and riding public transit.

The City Council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee heard a presentation on the Street Design Manual update Wednesday. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said most of the city's streets were designed around the car.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A pedestrian crosses in a yellow striped crosswalk on Meade Avenue in North Park, Jan. 8, 2024.
Public Safety
RELATED: 'Daylighting' law aims to increase visibility at intersections. Will San Diego enforce it?
Andrew Bowen

"They were not originally designed to adequately protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists," Whitburn said. "And as such, pedestrians and bicyclists have too often been hit and killed or injured on streets that were designed for cars."

City staff said the new manual will contain guidance for expanding a street's "parkway zone" — the space between the curb and private property that can include the sidewalk, trees, landscaping, lighting, public art and bus stops. But they said the current draft does not show a preference for expanding the parkway inwards toward the center of the street or outwards into private property.

The draft Street Design Manual update is due out in the fall.

Tags

Public Safety Transportation
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News