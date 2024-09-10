Reward offered in pellet-gun assaults on gay bars in Hillcrest, North Park

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the suspect or suspects who fired a pellet gun at night spots in Hillcrest and North Park last spring, injuring one person in what is being investigated as hate crimes.

The drive-by assaults occurred in the early-morning hours of May 18, mostly targeting gay bars, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shootings, involving a gel-pellet gun, were carried out by one or more occupants of a black late-model sedan traveling past the following businesses:

— The Rail at Fifth and Robinson avenues, where one of the projectiles struck a security guard on the arm;

— Number One Fifth Avenue;

— Rich's on University Avenue, where three people were struck, including an employee who had to undergo minor surgery for a resulting eye injury; and

— Pecs Bar, also on University Avenue.

Additionally, a man was targeted by the gel pellets while walking with his wife in Old Town — an assault that is not believed to have been hate- motivated, police said.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the San Diego LGBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters are asked to contact Crime Stoppers — anonymously, if preferred — at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.