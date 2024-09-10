Give Now
Public Safety

Reward offered in pellet-gun assaults on gay bars in Hillcrest, North Park

By City News Service
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:47 PM PDT
The Hillcrest neighborhood sign hangs over University Avenue, Oct. 14, 2022.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
The Hillcrest neighborhood sign hangs over University Avenue, Oct. 14, 2022.

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the suspect or suspects who fired a pellet gun at night spots in Hillcrest and North Park last spring, injuring one person in what is being investigated as hate crimes.

The drive-by assaults occurred in the early-morning hours of May 18, mostly targeting gay bars, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shootings, involving a gel-pellet gun, were carried out by one or more occupants of a black late-model sedan traveling past the following businesses:

— The Rail at Fifth and Robinson avenues, where one of the projectiles struck a security guard on the arm;

— Number One Fifth Avenue;

— Rich's on University Avenue, where three people were struck, including an employee who had to undergo minor surgery for a resulting eye injury; and

— Pecs Bar, also on University Avenue.

Additionally, a man was targeted by the gel pellets while walking with his wife in Old Town — an assault that is not believed to have been hate- motivated, police said.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the San Diego LGBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters are asked to contact Crime Stoppers — anonymously, if preferred — at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

Public Safety LGBTQ+
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community.
More News