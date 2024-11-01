Give Now
Public Safety

Evacuation orders lifted in College area brush fire

By City News Service
Published November 1, 2024 at 8:51 AM PDT
Trees and bushes burnt by a brush fire are seen on Nov. 1, 2024 in the College area of San Diego, Calif.
SDFD via X
Trees and bushes burnt by a brush fire are seen on Nov. 1, 2024 in the College area of San Diego, Calif.

A fast-moving urban brush fire damaged a half-dozen homes and forced widespread evacuations and street closures near San Diego State University Thursday.

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons in a canyon off Fairmount Avenue and Montezuma Road in the College area about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the blaze as San Diego police officers cleared people out of threatened homes along hilltops above the burning gorge, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Within roughly an hour, the blaze had blackened an estimated 37 acres, according to the fire department.

The speedily spreading flames forced mandatory evacuations east of Montezuma Road, north of Monroe Avenue, south of Alvarado Canyon Road and west of Hewlett Drive. Among the affected locations were Talmadge-area neighborhoods along Lila, Lorraine and Lucille drives, as well as on Collwood Way, police said.

A temporary shelter for evacuees was in operation at Allied Gardens Recreation Center on Greenbrier Avenue, near the intersection of Waring Road and Zion Avenue.

Also evacuated as a precaution was Hardy Elementary School in the 5400 block of Montezuma Road. Officials were taking the displaced pupils to unite with family members at SDSU.

The mandatory evacuation issued for all areas was lifted Thursday evening, fire officials said. But Montezuma Road between Collwood Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue remains closed as of Friday morning.

As of 4:30 p.m., firefighters were making good progress toward subduing the blaze, which damaged a total of six homes, officials said.

Crews had the smoldering burn area about 25% contained as of Friday morning, according to SDFD's post on X.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
