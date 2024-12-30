Give Now
Public Safety

CHP to conduct New Year's anti-DUI crackdown

By City News Service
Published December 30, 2024 at 6:16 PM PST
A CHP car is pulled over on the side of the freeway in Carlsbad, Nov. 19, 2021.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A CHP car is pulled over on the side of the freeway in Carlsbad, Nov. 19, 2021.

For New Year's Eve, California Highway Patrol officers Tuesday night will ramp up operations in San Diego County, and statewide, to crack down on drunken and drug-impaired motorists as part of a holiday period anti-DUI campaign.

The CHP will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" (MEP) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators.

The campaign, which replicates a 30-hour MEP for Christmastime, will continue until late Wednesday night.

"Our officers are committed to working through the Holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel."

The 2023-24 New Year's MEP netted 892 arrests statewide, compared to 570 during the 2022-23 campaign, according to the CHP.

Last year's campaign, however, spanned three full days and nights because it was a holiday weekend. This year's effort falls in the middle of the week, meaning a shorter deployment.

