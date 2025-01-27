Rain causes rise in bacteria at San Diego beaches

Rising bacteria levels from recent rainfall has prompted an advisory for all San Diego County beaches and bays, health officials said Monday.

A general rain advisory was issued, and beachgoers were warned that rain can cause runoff which raises bacteria levels in ocean and bay waters, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours afterward, the department said.

The following beaches remained under advisory Monday: Harbor Beach, San Diego River Outlet Dog Beach and La Jolla Children's Pool.

The Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shorelines also remain closed until the areas are safe for water contact.