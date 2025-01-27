Give Now
Public Safety

Rain causes rise in bacteria at San Diego beaches

By City News Service
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:39 AM PST
The La Jolla Children's Pool shown on March 5, 2017.
KPBS Staff
The La Jolla Children's Pool shown on March 5, 2017.

Rising bacteria levels from recent rainfall has prompted an advisory for all San Diego County beaches and bays, health officials said Monday.

A general rain advisory was issued, and beachgoers were warned that rain can cause runoff which raises bacteria levels in ocean and bay waters, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours afterward, the department said.

Rain is seen on a window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego County, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.
Environment
RELATED: Showers, snow expected in San Diego County this week
City News Service

The following beaches remained under advisory Monday: Harbor Beach, San Diego River Outlet Dog Beach and La Jolla Children's Pool.

The Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shorelines also remain closed until the areas are safe for water contact.

Tags

Public Safety Weather
