Hottest weather of the season forecast for inland San Diego County

Inland San Diego County was expected to have the hottest weather of the season Friday through Monday, with sea breezes and marine clouds keeping coastal areas relatively cool, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory was issued from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains and an excessive heat warning was issued from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts, the NWS said.

High pressure may weaken early next week, bringing progressive cooling inland.

Along the coast Friday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 70 to 75 degrees, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 78 to 83 and near the foothills from 92 to 97. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 91 to 101. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 109 to 114.

Gradual cooling could begin as early as the July Fourth holiday, as the upper high subsides back to the southern latitudes, and weak troughing develops over the state.

Patchy fog was possible over the coastal waters Friday night into mid- morning Saturday through Tuesday.

Gusty westerly winds, low relative humidity and heat could elevate wildfire potential late each day through the passes and into the deserts.

