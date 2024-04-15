Upcoming federal aid deadlines for San Diego flood survivors

April 19 has some major deadlines for Jan. 22 flood survivors. Next Friday is the last day to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance and Small Business Association (SBA) loans.

On the same day, local recovery centers are closing — SBA’s Business Recovery Center in National City and the two Disaster Recovery Centers in Spring Valley and Mountain View.



Why it matters

FEMA aid can go towards temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and anything else disaster-related. After April 19, people impacted by the January floods won’t be able to access these services.

What to know about SBA loans SBA loans may cover losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Completing a SBA application can make you eligible for other types of FEMA assistance — car repairs, essential household items and more. People approved for a SBA loan are not required to accept it. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million in SBA loans for the following: to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Homeowners and renters may also qualify for SBA loans. Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Both homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property, like damaged vehicles. Interest rates can be as low as the following:

4% for businesses

3.25% for private nonprofits

2.688% for homeowners, renters Interest accrues 12 months after the first disbursement.

At Disaster Recovery Centers in Spring valley and Mountain View, FEMA representatives have been stationed to assist flood victims with acquiring federal aid. These centers are also going away next Friday.

FEMA might have referred some survivors to the SBA to apply for low-interest loans. That’s because FEMA can’t provide assistance for certain losses covered by SBA loans.

Until April 19, SBA representatives are able to walk people through the process at the Disaster Recovery Centers but also at the SBA’s Business Recovery Center in National City.



By the numbers

As of April 3, FEMA said it’s provided $20 million in aid to San Diegans impacted by January’s floods.



More than 2,427 households were approved for FEMA grants including $15.1 million in housing grants, nearly $3.4 million for other disaster-related needs.

More than 78% of homeowners qualified for additional funds.

Meanwhile the SBA said it approved 65 loans for $1.7 million.



Get help

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app. If you need further assistance, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available.

To apply for SBA loans, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more help, call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Those who are hard of hearing can dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

While the deadline for property damage is April 19, the deadline to apply for economic injury loans is Nov. 19. These loans help businesses meet their financial obligations.

If you want in-person assistance, SBA representatives will be available at the Business Recovery Center until next Friday. It’s located at Southwestern College’s Higher Education Center in National City, first floor, room 7100. No appointment is necessary — just show up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

You can also find both FEMA and SBA representatives at the Disaster Recovery Centers located at the Spring Valley Library and Mountain View Community Center. These centers are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 19.