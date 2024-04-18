Two Disaster Recovery Centers will convert to SBA Loan Centers on Monday

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Mountain View and Spring Valley will convert to U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Outreach Centers on Monday, it was announced Thursday.

"At this stage of the recovery process, the emphasis for assistance is to meet the long-term needs of businesses and individuals that were impacted by the severe storm and flooding that occurred Jan. 21-23, 2024," said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. "The transition of the Mountain View and Spring Valley Disaster Recovery Centers to SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will better meet the current needs of San Diego County residents."

According to the SBA, although the deadline to apply for a loan for property damage has passed, small businesses, including those engaged in aquaculture, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of any size still have until Nov. 19, 2024, to apply for an economic injury disaster loan.

Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses and 3.25% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement.

"SBA representatives will continue to answer questions, explain the application process, help businesses apply for a low-interest disaster loan and close their approved disaster loans," Sánchez said.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Mountainview is located at 641 S. Boundary St., San Diego, and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Valley Center location is at 836 Kempton St. and is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.