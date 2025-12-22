Giant menorah lit in front of San Diego County Administration Building

Traditional Jewish songs about joy and light, sung by a local rabbi, set the stage for Monday’s lighting of a six-foot menorah at the county administration building.

After the music came remarks from San Diegans of diverse community backgrounds.

“There’s no debate when light meets darkness. It’s an automatic thing. The light wins every time,” said Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfert of Chabad of La Costa .

Mike Damron Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfert of Chabad of La Costa is shown in front of the county administration building on December 22, 2025.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said the lighting of the menorah is an important symbol that San Diego stands together to bring light in moments of darkness.

“In San Diego county, we recognize the light over darkness, the joy and the love and today is a beacon for everybody that there is no cap on love in San Diego county,” Anderson said.

The darkness has hit close to home lately. Both a synagogue in Los Angeles and a Jewish student center in San Francisco were attacked earlier this month. No serious injuries were reported from either incident.

San Diego County assessor Jordan Marks , who is Jewish, organized Monday’s celebration. He said he’s seen the effects on Jews in San Diego county from all the recent attacks.

“I felt there were people that weren’t coming out. They didn’t feel safe. They felt like the light wasn’t there for them this year and this as we rededicate ourselves, to rekindle, not just me but all the county leadership, that you are safe, that you are home, that San Diego is here and standing in unity with you against hate,” he said.

Ben Midler knows about antisemitic hate better than most. The Holocaust survivor was at the Menorah lighting, and his message was simple. Midler said when you hear or see antisemitism, call it out.

Mike Damron Holocaust survivor Ben Midler is shown wearing a tan hat in front of the county administration building on December 22, 2025.

“Tell everybody to speak up, then things would never happen again,” he said referring to the Holocaust.

The menorah was lit at the end of the celebration. It’s one of the oldest symbols of Judaism. Believers said it signifies divine light, wisdom and God’s presence. Monday is the last night of Hanukkah.