County Supervisors OK extension of housing program to help flood victims

The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $9 million for a six-week extension of a temporary lodging program to help residents affected by the severe rainstorm and flooding that occurred Jan. 22.

Previously slated to end May 11, the lodging program will now last until June 21. In late January, supervisors voted 4-1 to spend $10 million to assist recovery efforts after flooding damaged homes in neighborhoods such as Encanto, Mountain View and Southcrest, and unincorporated communities such as Spring Valley.

In March, they approved $6.6 million for temporary lodging and $3 million to provide three meals a day for 60 days.

The supervisors' vote Tuesday came after hearing emotional pleas from dozens of residents, some of whom were critical of the city of San Diego for not doing enough to help them.

"We're only asking for what you should have given us without a question," one man told the board. "You've had all kinds of time to think about this since Jan. 22."

He added that families whose homes were damaged are now facing eviction, and asked supervisors how they would feel if their family was dealing with such a situation.

"I'm 76 years old, and I'm mad," he said "I'm mad as hell."

One woman told supervisors she needed the lodging extension for her teenage children, as everything in their home was destroyed.

"I just need one thing to be stable for them," she said. "Knowing I'm about to lose housing really stresses me out."

A Spring Valley resident she appreciates the county helping her and family, which includes disabled husband, with housing.

"I should be at home with my dog that's dying, but I'm here," said the woman, who added she was having a difficult time getting help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sean Elo-Rivera, San Diego City Council president, thanked the county for helping flooding victims.

"It has been heartbreaking to watch folks who did nothing wrong lose everything in just a moment," Elo-Rivera said.

Board Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said she was happy the county was extending the lodging benefit, but added that the effort represents tens of millions of dollars not being spent on behavioral health needs or addiction treatment.

However, the residents' situation was not right "and you've been left to suffer," she told them.

Lawson-Remer said she hopes the extension is enough to help people.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said residents should not have been forced to go before the board.

"To have to come and beg is just degrading," Desmond said, adding what happened after the flood "was negligence on your neighborhood."

Desmond added that he hopes residents are also displaying the same passion at San Diego City Council meetings.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, a former San Diego City Council member, praised council members who have assisted residents living in the affected neighborhoods. She also noted that nonprofits stepped up immediately.

Montgomery Steppe added the county has also been working with city officials.

"We acknowledge that this has not been perfect, but we have been working day and night," she said, adding the county needs partners, because there are just certain decisions beyond the Board of Supervisors' control.

Montgomery Steppe said that lodging program won't be extended past June 21, and the county needs to manage expectations.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said he was happy to support more help for flood victims, but hoped there will be funding for his district if it experiences a major wildfire.