San Diego Foundation approves AANHPI fund to aid nonprofits

The San Diego Foundation has started an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Fund to "support leadership in and the visibility of the local AANHPI community," it was announced on Wednesday.

The fund will raise money and give grants to AANHPI-led and/or-serving nonprofits. The announcement comes during National Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"San Diego Foundation has a vision for just, equitable and resilient communities where every San Diegan has the opportunity to prosper, thrive and feel like they belong," said Amenah Gulamhusein, the foundation's senior director of strategic initiatives.

"Through the AANHPI Fund, we will work with the community to identify areas of need, advance AANHPI leadership and build inter-community connections."

According to the San Diego Economic Equity Report, the AANHPI population in San Diego has increased 20% since 2020 and, by 2030, most of the county's foreign-born residents will be from Asia. Currently, the county has the seventh-largest AANHPI community in the country.

"Creating the AANHPI Fund will generate tremendous long-term sustainability, empowerment and investment into the hundreds of organizations and community leaders supporting and uplifting our rapidly growing AANHPI community," said Lauren Garces, a member of the AANHPI Fund leadership council and co-chair of San Diego API Coalition.

The fund announced Tuesday is backed by a $2.5 million endowment approved by the SDF Board of Governors. Additionally, the board will match donations to the fund up to $250,000 annually for the fund's first five years, a statement from the foundation read.

"San Diego Foundation has been a strong partner in amplifying and advocating for causes and organizations that support the local Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander communities," said Jason Paguio, member of the AANHPI Fund leadership council and president and CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego.

"This new fund gives our family, friends and allies a trusted avenue to show their support, with the assurance that their contributions will directly benefit and invest in the community."